29
Vote
1 Comment
Should You Be Using Videos on Websites? Find Out Now!

Using videos on websites and blogs is essential, but understanding the Pros & Cons of Having Video on Your Site or Blog can be even more important.


Marketing videos are not a new thing, but they are definitely evolving and exponentially gaining popularity. Unsurprisingly, 2018 is going to be a big year for video, as social media platforms have recently introduced new features of native videos to help marketers expand their strategies. But what about using video on your website or blog to make that striking first impression and grasp your visitors’ attention?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

I will start to use more videos on my websites in the future, but I have to figure out the GDPR implications first, regarding the default settings by YouTube.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Please Welcome Chris Hamilton, "Contributor of the Week"

We are so psyched to announce yet another BizSugar "Contributor of the Week", Chris Hamilton of Sales Tip A … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop