Using videos on websites and blogs is essential, but understanding the Pros & Cons of Having Video on Your Site or Blog can be even more important.





Marketing videos are not a new thing, but they are definitely evolving and exponentially gaining popularity. Unsurprisingly, 2018 is going to be a big year for video, as social media platforms have recently introduced new features of native videos to help marketers expand their strategies. But what about using video on your website or blog to make that striking first impression and grasp your visitors’ attention?

