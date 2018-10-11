18
Should I Use Black Hat SEO Tricks to Rank My Site?

Why not? Other people are using black hat SEO tricks to rank their websites, right? Be in the know before you try to grow with Black Hat SEO.

You better have a pretty good understanding of black hat SEO before you try these tricks out on your own site.


Are people really still using black hat SEO tricks?

Um… Hells yes!

Why?

Because it still freakin works!



Comments


lyceum
4 hours ago

The short answer is no! ;)
