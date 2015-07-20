SEO Tasks to Focus on - Your down and dirty guide to SEO tasks to keep your website maintained for peak performance in search.



Website maintenance is probably the single most important aspect to running a successful online business and one, which requires not only regular updates but strategy as well. Often times running regular SEO tasks as part of your routine website maintenance can uncover a lot of overlooked issues that require a bit of technical expertise. Most business owners simply aren’t aware of the impact that changing technology has on their site’s performance and security. If you don’t have a dedicated SEO and tech team, this article will provide a focused guide on SEO tasks that will keep your website’s SEO maintenance on point.



There are two very important items you will need to be aware of, and those are;



Core website system updates

Search engine indexing of your website



