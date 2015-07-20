Launching a new website or even getting a relatively new website on track can be difficult, take a look through this SEO guide for start ups to make your 2018 more visible in Google Search.



As we move into 2018, online businesses continue to thrive and competition to gain an edge in the online landscape has never been more apparent. Small business owners continue to look towards SEO as a means of driving visitors, leads and sales. Over the years SEO has changed a lot, but many tactics and strategies have stayed the same. Surely 2018 will bring new trends in SEO and this article will serve as an SEO guide to make sure your start up business or new website uses the right approach to SEO in 2018.

