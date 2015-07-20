SEO is a big topic that really tripped me up for a while… I felt like I was chasing some SEO phantom and never really sure what to do first, why it mattered, and how crazy I should get with it.



What I've learned is that it's just a clever way of saying "Let’s create engaging, relevant content for our readers". That’s it.



Then of course, if we just tweak our awesome content a tiny bit, we can make it a whole lost easier for Google to find us.



I've created this simple SEO guide to help bloggers and entrepreneurs optimize your posts so that your work gets found by more people. I'm hoping there are some useful tips in here that you can apply to your blog.



