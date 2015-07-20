There are so many plugins available today for online blogging. There are over 42,000 plugins in the WordPress directory today. What can plugins do for you and your blog?



Plugins can add extras features and functionality for your wordpress blog. It makes it easy for those that do not know how to write code. It’s a quick few clicks and a plugin can do all kinds of wonders for your wordpress site. These plugins can make your website look better, run faster and drive more traffic to your site.

