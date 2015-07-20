21
There are so many plugins available today for online blogging. There are over 42,000 plugins in the WordPress directory today. What can plugins do for you and your blog?

Plugins can add extras features and functionality for your wordpress blog. It makes it easy for those that do not know how to write code. It’s a quick few clicks and a plugin can do all kinds of wonders for your wordpress site. These plugins can make your website look better, run faster and drive more traffic to your site.




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 35 minutes ago

Lisa: :)
- 0 +



Written by LeMeilleur
2 hours 29 minutes ago

One of the best plugin is MOZ toolbar.

Apart from this I use open site explorer , structure data testing tool.
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
30 minutes ago

Hi LeMeilleur, that sounds like a good one. Thanks for your input!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 34 minutes ago

MOZ toolbar is not a Wordpress plugin, right? It is a Chrome browser add-on?
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks for the answer. I will remind the web maker of my "last" Wordpress site, to check out this plugin.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
2 hours 56 minutes ago

You are most welcome :) I love Social Warfare for it ...
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: The Twitter stare count is working again?
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

Yes if you use the right plugins it will work. That's why I love Social Warfare!
- 0 +



