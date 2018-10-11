Retargeting Ads for Small Business: The BasicsPosted by stillwagon428 under Online Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on October 11, 2018 8:25 am
Consider that 96% of your website visitors won’t buy from you initially. An effective, efficient digital marketing plan should include ways to get back in touch with them so they keep you in mind and learn more about what you have to offer. One of the best ways to do so is retargeting.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Joanie Mann @JoanieMann Makes Sense of Business Technology
Many business owners find the changes in technology confusing. Cloud hosting, web-based accounting, online business … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago