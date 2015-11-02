17
If you apply this strategy to your content, you’ll waste less brainpower trying to come up with new things to write about, and you’ll get really good at writing about the subjects you know well.




Comments


Written by ChandrangsuBiswas
1 hour 40 minutes ago

Written by ChandrangsuBiswas
1 hour 40 minutes ago

Written by Ileane
5 hours ago

Hi Sian! Love this post. I'm finding a lot of success with repurposing content especially my live streams and YouTube videos. Thanks for sharing this one.
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Ileane: I was thinking of you when I wrote my latest comment on live streaming. Btw: I did a shot out to you in the latest episode of my podcast! ;)

Have you found a way of creating transcripts of your live streams and YouTube videos?

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Sian Phillips
5 hours ago

Thanks for the comment Ileane. It makes a lot of sense as the content is there ready and waiting to be updated and "upgraded" so to speak.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Sian: Yes, it is! ;) I think we will see more of a marketing mix of different kind of content material in the future. I bet that blogging will still be the hub of the content creation process, but it will get new satellites in cybespace, e.g., live streaming and podcasting.
- 0 +



Written by Ileane
4 hours ago

Thanks for the shout out Martin. YouTube does a fantastic job with recognizing my speech patterns so I simply edit the existing captions. Have you seen my video on how to do it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xd4BsklAzU

Thanks for the shout out on your podcast!
- 0 +



Written by elainerogers
5 hours ago

This is definitely on my to-do list - I have so much content (over 7 years) I could be re-purposing, but like the other commenters say, it needs a good process.

Great post, thanks Sian!
- 0 +



Written by Sian Phillips
5 hours ago

Thanks Elaine - I'm thinking the same thing too.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Elaine: What kind of content do you have? Is it mainly blog posts?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

The latest advice from Gary Vaynerchuk is to document your process, not to create "new unique" material all the time. Repurposing your content in different channels / platforms, could be a way to go in order to become a "marketing machine."
- 0 +



Written by Sian Phillips
5 hours ago

That's definitely something worth think about. Thank you for the comment.
- 0 +



Written by gridsix
1 day 3 hours ago

Great advice - we're working towards creating less content with a focus on 'deeper' (shareable) content. Less can be more in the content space.
- 0 +



Written by Sian Phillips
23 hours ago

Quality over quantity is always good.
- 0 +



