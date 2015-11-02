Reaching Audiences with Google Analytics and AdWordsPosted by zhaohanbo under Online Marketing
Remarketing is a good addition to any advertiser’s toolkit but it needs to be strategic. Your prospects are not everyone and the same applies to your remarketing lists. You have loyal customers and prospects that are deciding whether or not to buy from you. With bidding options described in this post, you can adjust your bids and strategy for a specific audience.
