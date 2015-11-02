16
Ranking Keywords in SEO vs Local SEO

When it comes to Search Engine Optimization, also known as SEO, there is a big difference between ranking keywords and search terms in the traditional SEO SERPS compared to the Local SEO SERPS. In this video, we discuss the how Google views SEO and Local SEO and how you can get keyword rankings in both SERPS.




