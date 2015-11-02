16
Every minute, there are 4 million Facebook posts, 300 hours of YouTube videos, and nearly half a million Tweets. This is every minute of every day. So if you’re thinking of investing in content marketing, you might want to think about how your message will be seen in this ever-rising sea of information.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 54 minutes ago

Money quote: "Crucially content marketing is not the end goal. The content shouldn’t just put you out there, it should aim to establish relationships, to interest and stimulate people."
