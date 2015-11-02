16
How do words persuade others? What triggers go into someone saying 'yes' to a particular product? Nancy Harhut, international speaker and award-winning marketing creative, has been studying this aspect of marketing for years. Listen to her talk about behavioral triggers, magnet words, and behavioral fluency in this podcast.




