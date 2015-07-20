Online Reviews Projected to Cost Trump $66MPosted by jennyhayward under Online Marketing
In 2017 online reviews affect businesses of every size, and as a business owner, the President is no exception. We ran an analysis showing how an influx of reviews will impact the bottom line of U.S. based Trump properties, including projections for the remainder of the President's term, should these trends continue.
