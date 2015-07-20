28
Vote
1 Comment
On-Page SEO can look difficult...But if you know the keyword you want to rank for it becomes a simple step by step process to optimize your page or post. In this article, I am going to walk you through the on-page items to optimize (so you don’t overthink it).





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Justin: I am more of a pundit blogger, writing shorter blog posts. I am not sure that my posts always will be >1200 words. Will included images and embedded content, count in your favor?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jeffrey Fabian: Contributor of the Week

Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week is a real legal eagle as well as an entrepreneur. While already … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop