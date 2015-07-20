17
Vote
1 Comment
Do you want to learn the science that will create a new experience and fuel new results for your Hotel? Kimpton Hotel new Social Experiment reveals innovation and creativity that will surprise and delight Millennials.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Are: It sounds like an interesting new media "experiment"! ;) The first time I heard about Kimpton Hotels, was in 2015. Brent Leary interviewed Maggie Lang, Senior Director of Guest Marketing for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, on Small Business Trends.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Suzie Poirier @aceconcierge Builds Virtual Partnerships

Growing a business, especially online, requires you to wear many hats. If you focus on all the little things, you can … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop