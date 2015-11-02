New Blogger? No-Fail Ways to get your New Blog Popular within 90 daysPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
Congrats on Setting up your new blog. Now you need to work on getting it popular but how does a new blogger accomplish this?
You need much exposure to be able to pay for your bills, when I say bills I mean
Your Domain
Hosting Fees
Keyword Research Tools
Themes and Plugins
Etc.
Whether you like it or not, as a new blogger you can’t run your blog to success without spending a dime on it unless you don’t want to be successful blogging.
As time goes on you need money to pay for these things especially the domain and hosting aspect and as well make some money from your blog.
