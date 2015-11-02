Negative reviews from ex-employees are finally against Google's guidelinesPosted by frankstrong under Online Marketing
Are you a small business that had a former employee write a negative review on Google? In the past, you couldn't. Google didn't distinguish between customers and employees. It appears that is changing, so an employee bashed you in the past, and that review is still dogging you, this article is worth a read.
