It feels as if 2017 is getting off to a roaring start for domain names and the domain name industry. There are many trends to start and follow this year. In addition, you must learn to debunk the domain name myths that are still out there for some reason.
Myths and Trends About 2017 Domain NamesPosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on April 1, 2017 4:57 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"
We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
1 hour 35 minutes ago
4 hours ago