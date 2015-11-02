18
Brands repeatedly invest in content creation for the sole purpose of SEO. This sometimes-myopic approach fails to generate journalistic content that can supercharge a company’s customer retention, reputation management, PR, and brand tone. Sure, great content can drive great SEO, but it can do so much more in support of product launches, refining brand personas, and driving sales at the same time.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 14 minutes ago

This is a good advice. Are you a citizen journalist?
