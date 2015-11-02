Marketing Eggspert Round-Up: Using Content Writers ⋆ Egg MarketingPosted by Sian Phillips under Online Marketing
Do you use Content Writers in your Content Marketing plan? This Marketing Eggspert round-up includes posts on why you should use a professional content writer, outsourcing content creation, signs to say you should outsource your blog content writing, resource ideas, dating tips to find your best content partner, hiring and developing your copywriters, mistakes you may be making with your content, best place to outsource and lots more.
