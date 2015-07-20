19
Vote
1 Comment

Logo Design Process: Tin Pan Bakery

Logo Design Process: Tin Pan Bakery Avatar Posted by VisibleLogic under Online Marketing
From https://www.visiblelogic.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on June 7, 2017 1:50 pm
Cinnamon rolls, to-die-for chocolate chip cookies and richer brownies than any bakery in town. When Elise Richer decided it was time to open a new retail bakery in Portland, we were thrilled to help her with the branding—mostly because we wanted to know these amazing treats would be available close-by on a regular schedule.

We had worked with Elise on her previous, home-based bakery: Cream & Sugar so we were familiar with her overall approach to baking but like her, were eager to do something new and fresh with Tin Pan Bakery.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 49 minutes ago

Emily: Is Tin Pan Bakery's logotype in the same green color as Visible Logic? Did you eat something at the bakery? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

25 Blogging Platforms for Business

With the growing importance of online marketing, having a blog has become a huge part of running a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop