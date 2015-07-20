Cinnamon rolls, to-die-for chocolate chip cookies and richer brownies than any bakery in town. When Elise Richer decided it was time to open a new retail bakery in Portland, we were thrilled to help her with the branding—mostly because we wanted to know these amazing treats would be available close-by on a regular schedule.



We had worked with Elise on her previous, home-based bakery: Cream & Sugar so we were familiar with her overall approach to baking but like her, were eager to do something new and fresh with Tin Pan Bakery.

