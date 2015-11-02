Local SEO Marketing in 2018 – Complete Solution GuidePosted by colemanmg under Online Marketing
Local search is the bloodline of all local businesses who want to gain a competitive edge. This year will bring success to millions of local businesses if they implement the new and latest techniques. In this guide, I will cover every single part of building your local online presence to be found by the thousands.
Small businesses need to take advantage of this guide because studies show that 9 out of 10 customers use the power of search to find local businesses. The simple truth about it if you’re not among the businesses that are optimized for 2018 then you will miss out.
Search traffic will be your #1 choice of building your business brand, traffic and revenue growth this year. The key is that the things I will explain can mostly be done free of charge. So your goal for this year is to implement these actions and put your business on the highway to success.
