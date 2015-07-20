Learn How and Why Your Brand Needs a Style GuidePosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on January 17, 2017 2:40 pm
Making a style guide is one of the most effective ways to ensure high quality on every page. Some people think that style guides only apply to writing. While your style guide should address issues related to spelling, punctuation, and other elements of style, a well-rounded guide will also direct graphic designers. If you make a useful style guide, your website will have a coherent appearance even if several designers work independently on it.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!
We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments