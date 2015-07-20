23
Learn How and Why Your Brand Needs a Style Guide

Making a style guide is one of the most effective ways to ensure high quality on every page. Some people think that style guides only apply to writing. While your style guide should address issues related to spelling, punctuation, and other elements of style, a well-rounded guide will also direct graphic designers. If you make a useful style guide, your website will have a coherent appearance even if several designers work independently on it.




