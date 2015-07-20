Is Your Podcast and YouTube Video Better With Background MusicPosted by Ileane under Online Marketing
Are you using background music to enhance the production level and quality of your audio and video content? I was surprised to hear that my audience likes it better when I add background music to my content. And although it might not be my personal preference, we have to give our audience what they want right? After all it's not about me, it's about them!
