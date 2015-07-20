19
Vote
2 Comment

Is Your Podcast and YouTube Video Better With Background Music

Avatar Posted by Ileane under Online Marketing
From https://youtu.be 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on March 14, 2018 8:32 am
Are you using background music to enhance the production level and quality of your audio and video content? I was surprised to hear that my audience likes it better when I add background music to my content. And although it might not be my personal preference, we have to give our audience what they want right? After all it's not about me, it's about them!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Ileane
53 minutes ago

Hi Martin. Do you pay for the jingles?
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ileane: I will talk with the guy who has created several of the jingles to my podcasts about this opportunity. The music should be safe for consumption, e.g., on Spotify.
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Zubin Kutar @WebTrafficROI Builds a Better Blog

What would you do if you were told from the beginning you might never amount to anything? If the people charged to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop