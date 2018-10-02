Influencer Marketing Fraud: The Shady Side of Social MediaPosted by popularpicks under Online Marketing
From https://contentmarketinginstitute.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on October 2, 2018 9:22 am
How social media can be misused. There are ways that people and companies can take advantage of users' vulnerability.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Rachel Strella: Story of an Accidental Entrepreneur
If you had asked Rachel Strella in June 2010 what she did for a living, she would have told you she worked in … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
3 hours ago