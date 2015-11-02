If you want to improve SEO efficiency with the goal of ranking your website in search, make sure your NOT making these simple web design mistakes.



It’s hard to debate the fact that websites at the top of search these days are designed for users first and search engines second?





From a design point of view, this means you should never sacrifice functionality over aesthetics, because user experience is everything. If you want to improve SEO efficiency, ideally your web design should be a delicate balance between the two.

