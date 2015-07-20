20
Vote
3 Comment

How Using Video on Your Landing Pages Can Drive More Sales

How Using Video on Your Landing Pages Can Drive More Sales Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Online Marketing
From http://www.noobpreneur.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on December 19, 2016 11:03 am
Video offers advantages that the typical landing page cannot match. Here we outline some of the main benefits of using explainer video on landing pages.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by jupiterjim
9 hours ago

You are 100% correct! I love video because it gets the reader engaged with what your selling and describes you your product or service in a way that text and images could never do!
- 0 +



Written by Steven890
3 days ago

An instructive post. People to really know who they want to reach and why or else, they'll have no way to know what they're trying to achieve. People need to hear this and have it drilled in their brains..

Thanks for sharing this great article.

http://aslamandsons.com/
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Ivan: Have you set up a landing page with a video?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data

Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop