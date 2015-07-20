16
We’ve been designing top quality websites for just shy of 16 years now. And some of the RFPs we’ve received have been – how to say this nicely – less than useful. Website redesign RFPs can range from useful and informative to downright meaningless boilerplate content.

I know that these are required by boards, and by-laws, and whatever, but an incomplete scope of work will result in less than ideal proposals from vendors and can even lead to massive delays or other issues with the projects down the road.

In terms of getting pricing, I leave that up to you. You will likely be faced with the choice between fixed price/fixed deliverables and an agile style design and development process.

Either way, you’ll need a meaningful scope of work. One of the first things we ask a client who contacts us is “do you have a written scope of work?”



