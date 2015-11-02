Have you ever sent newsletters that were never opened or clicked? If your answer is yes, don't think it's not worth the effort. I know it makes you feel bad but don't beat yourself up.



Writing good email newsletters that people read is not that easy. Everyone is so busy and has a short attention span.



The beginning of the journey is about learning what your recipients like and how they react. If you are consistent enough with your strategy, you will succeed. I promise.



Tell your future subscribers what they are subscribing for and how often they will hear about you. Ask them if they want to receive your promotional emails in the future as well. This way you can make sure everyone will be happy.

