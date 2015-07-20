You’ve done all the editing to polish your post and it reads great! Now you are extremely proud to click that Publish button and you do so.



You look forward to comments, shares and all sorts of social media interactions. That’s quite reasonable isn’t? – given that you’ve spent so much time and effort on it.



But that doesn’t seem to happen. Why is that? Why are your blog posts avoided by readers, even though you write them with all your heart?



Why do the blog posts of your peers do very well among their audience but yours fail to perform well.



Let’s discuss six tips for you on how to write blog posts that will get your readers to read and share!

