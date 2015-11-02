20
Vote
3 Comment

How To Use Thank You Pages For Better Conversions

Avatar Posted by GaryShouldis under Online Marketing
From https://youtu.be 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on April 30, 2018 9:23 am
A well-designed thank you page not only creates a helps you increase conversions on your website, it also helps to start a customer relationship on the right foot. In this video, I discuss why a thank you page is so important to better conversions and what elements you need to include.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Gary: Thanks for your input!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
18 hours ago

Gary: How do you create a thank-you page and then how do you "trigger" this page?
- 0 +



Written by GaryShouldis
6 hours ago

Hey Martin, a thank you page can be created like any other page on your website. You should redirect people to your thank you page after they complete a conversion on your site, such as an online purchase, form submission or email signup. Pretty much every type of form allows for a custom redirect after submission, you just choose your thank you page as the url.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters

If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop