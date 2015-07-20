17
Quora is a question and answer site that has been around since 2010. Questions are asked, answered, edited and organized by the community of its own users. They do require users on their network to use their real names.

Quora users can vote on others answers, comment and followers others on this question/answer social network.

This website was founded by 2 former Facebook employees[1] and is located in Mountain View, California.

In 2013 Quora launched a blogging platform on the website. They rolled out advertising on there in 2016.

According to Alexa most of the users are from the United States (33.7%) followed by India. There are over 200 hundred million visitors a month to the Quora website today. (According to Quora’s founder and CEO.)[2]




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: I am thinking of utilizing Quora for my interest in tea, as an aspiring author, writing a book series on tea.
Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 56 minutes ago

That's a great idea Lyceum, just know it will take time time to grow, slow and steady!
