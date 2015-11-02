How to Use Pricing Tiers to Charge More for Your Online CoursePosted by erikemanuelli under Online Marketing
If you’re interested in creating and selling online courses, this post will show you exactly how to increase your revenue by using a tiered pricing system that will allow your students to pay more for course bonuses and extras.
Here are the five simple strategies you can use to add value to your course and upsell your students.
