How to Use Anchor to Quickly Start a PodcastPosted by Ileane under Online Marketing
From https://youtu.be 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on July 26, 2017 9:40 am
Anchor.fm has released an update to the platform that will allow you to create episodes for your podcast from your content. Record up to 5 minutes at a time from your phone or upload your content from their web clipper. You can add background music and much more. Anchor will submit your show to iTunes.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar "Contributor" Found Partner Online
Meet our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook Jim Armstrong of Get Busy Media. Jim not only runs … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
3 hours ago