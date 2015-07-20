17
How to Use Anchor to Quickly Start a Podcast

Anchor.fm has released an update to the platform that will allow you to create episodes for your podcast from your content. Record up to 5 minutes at a time from your phone or upload your content from their web clipper. You can add background music and much more. Anchor will submit your show to iTunes.




Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ileane: I will watch your whole video later on. Will Anchor create a RSS feed for your podcast, or could you use your existing podcast feed?
