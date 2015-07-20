17
How to Subscribe to Your Podcast on iTunes [Pro Tip]

Posted by Ileane
From https://youtu.be 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on June 14, 2018 7:38 am
With all the new Podcasters starting shows, I'm sharing this pro tip. Be sure to subscribe to your own podcast using Apple iTunes. If you never downloaded the software before, be sure to watch this video.



Comments


Written by Ileane
6 hours ago

Hi Martin, Great question I subscribe to over 100 podcasts. I wish I had time to listen to them all every week! How about you?
Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Ileane: Thanks for sharing this tip! How many podcasts do you subscribe to?

All the Best,

Martin
