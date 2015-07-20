How to Subscribe to Your Podcast on iTunes [Pro Tip]Posted by Ileane under Online Marketing
With all the new Podcasters starting shows, I'm sharing this pro tip. Be sure to subscribe to your own podcast using Apple iTunes. If you never downloaded the software before, be sure to watch this video.
