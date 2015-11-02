By now you know content marketing is more a “marketing mindset” than any individualized marketing method or single campaign.

You no doubt understand the point in taking a strategic approach for a solid direction for your content marketing endeavors.



And, if you’re smart, you even have a written document outlining your strategic plan with guidelines, workflows, and schedules in place.



The problem, of course, with your well-laid plans for content dominance and success is…well…more than one! Oh gosh, I hope I’m not bursting your happy little bubble for your planned content nirvana with this public service announcement:

CONTENT MARKETING IS HARD!





