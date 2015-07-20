How to Serve Long Island Iced Tea with a Marketing TwistPosted by lyceum under Online Marketing
From http://teabooksketches.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on March 11, 2018 6:36 pm
Got Tea Party? In the cold winter season, it is tempting to look forward to summer parties during the national iced tea month (June)… Do you drink Long Island Iced Tea on national iced tea day (June 10)? I wonder if you could buy a Long Island iced tea product with crypto currency (backed by a ”long” blockchain technology solution) from the company formely known as Long Island Iced Tea Beverages Corp. Do you think Shamyl Malik will have a Long Island tea beverage on June 10, celebrating the iced tea spinoff? Maybe this business transaction will give the ”twisted beer guys from Boston,” an opportunity to get additional shares of the ”hard” tea market?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Connell @adamjayc Goes from Guitarist to Guru
Adam Connell's career didn't start out like most in the marketing field. Today, he's the operations manager for a U.K. … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments