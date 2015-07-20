27
When I am developing an online or any other course I like to use various approaches to help me find topics that many people would like to learn. My experience has shown me that you never want to develop a course, nobody wants to attend (or buy it for that matter).

In this business (e-Learning and course development) it is important to know if something you develop has the chances to be “consumed”.

Information about the target group is always useful to an instructional designer. It is important to know what people want in order to develop something would have a value.

This step is important because otherwise, you find yourself in a middle of a developing process which might end to nowhere and you drained out of time, energy and valuable resources.




