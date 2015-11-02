How To Schedule Your Content Marketing That Will Make You SanePosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on July 19, 2017 11:14 am
You spend a lot of time generating content for your blog or your business. Do you schedule your content marketing so you have time to do it all?
You want to get that content shared out to your audience. What good is your content if it doesn’t get read or shared? You would be wasting your time writing it.
Imagine spending eight to twenty hours righting the perfect post. Looking for great images, maybe purchasing something on canva and then designing it for your blog? Don’t you want to get out there for all to see?
I know you feel frazzled after doing all the work for the post. But that’s only 20% of the job. 80% of it is sharing that content and others relevant content.
Content Marketing Rule of Thumb: 20% of time to generate content, 80% of time sharing content.
You want to get that content shared out to your audience. What good is your content if it doesn’t get read or shared? You would be wasting your time writing it.
Imagine spending eight to twenty hours righting the perfect post. Looking for great images, maybe purchasing something on canva and then designing it for your blog? Don’t you want to get out there for all to see?
I know you feel frazzled after doing all the work for the post. But that’s only 20% of the job. 80% of it is sharing that content and others relevant content.
Content Marketing Rule of Thumb: 20% of time to generate content, 80% of time sharing content.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Meet Ronika Khanna: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
Did you ever feel unfulfilled in your job and as if life could be offering you more. These are the exact … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments