You spend a lot of time generating content for your blog or your business. Do you schedule your content marketing so you have time to do it all?



You want to get that content shared out to your audience. What good is your content if it doesn’t get read or shared? You would be wasting your time writing it.



Imagine spending eight to twenty hours righting the perfect post. Looking for great images, maybe purchasing something on canva and then designing it for your blog? Don’t you want to get out there for all to see?



I know you feel frazzled after doing all the work for the post. But that’s only 20% of the job. 80% of it is sharing that content and others relevant content.



Content Marketing Rule of Thumb: 20% of time to generate content, 80% of time sharing content.

