How to Rock the Roundup Post - Tweak Your Biz Posted by smpayton under Online Marketing
I want to teach you how to write a roundup post, or as I like to refer to it: “writer’s block post.”

The good news is that it takes little actual writing or creativity to create a roundup post. However, there will be some effort spent editing, emailing, reminding people to respond, and then putting it all together.




