How to Rock the Roundup Post - Tweak Your BizPosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://tweakyourbiz.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on March 2, 2017 1:49 pm
I want to teach you how to write a roundup post, or as I like to refer to it: “writer’s block post.”
The good news is that it takes little actual writing or creativity to create a roundup post. However, there will be some effort spent editing, emailing, reminding people to respond, and then putting it all together.
The good news is that it takes little actual writing or creativity to create a roundup post. However, there will be some effort spent editing, emailing, reminding people to respond, and then putting it all together.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Join Our Google Hangout Explaining Brother CreativeCenter Thursday Feb. 21
Imagine being able to click onto a Website to design business cards, flyers, and other marketing materials for your … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments