How To Get More Online Reviews For Your Business

Online reviews are at the heart of a solid local marketing plan. Over 90% of consumers turn to online reviews before making a local purchase. In this video, we discuss how to get more online reviews for your business and some great tips on ensuring that you generate reviews on a regular basis.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Gary: How much page rank / search juice have a review on Google / Facebook?
