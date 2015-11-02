How to Get (and Keep) Leadership Buy-In for Your Digital Marketing StrategyPosted by 21Handshake under Online Marketing
Getting and keeping buy-in for any new digital marketing initiative is crucial. Sure, your boss or the executive team may be skeptical about your proposal at first, especially if it represents a big shift in strategy. Wading into uncharted territory can feel like a huge risk. Your mission is to get the management team on board with this new strategy by presenting your ideas in a calm, rational way. If you make big, pie-in-the-sky promises – "We’ll double sales in 4 weeks!” – you’re setting yourself up for failure. Instead, you need to speak their language, address their pain points, and be honest about what to expect at each stage in the process.
