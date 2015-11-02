The transition from an outbound-based marketing world to an inbound one has progressed steadily in terms of tools and outward evidence in the last decade or so, but changing hearts and minds is always a little more uphill. Content ideation, for example, tends to be very insular if precautions aren't taken - echo chambers abound, and naturally-inherent bias poisons the well with self-serving concepts.
In other words, you may have a good grasp on what you want your target market to search for, but wishful thinking - or in this case, wishful content marketing - doesn't translate well in metrics. You need to follow the organic paths already tread by your ideal prospects, but how can you make that happen when you're trying to woo them in the first place? It's easy with a little reverse-engineering and a lot of conscious content.
How to Find What Your Target Audience is *Really* Searching ForPosted by 21Handshake under Online Marketing
From http://blog.21handshake.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on July 16, 2017 5:44 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Arthur Piccio, UPrinting Share Clients' Small Biz Spirit @UPrinting
Arthur Piccio, Public Relations and Small Business Coordinator for UPrinting, said he and the print shop he serves … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago
4 hours ago