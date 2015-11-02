The transition from an outbound-based marketing world to an inbound one has progressed steadily in terms of tools and outward evidence in the last decade or so, but changing hearts and minds is always a little more uphill. Content ideation, for example, tends to be very insular if precautions aren't taken - echo chambers abound, and naturally-inherent bias poisons the well with self-serving concepts.



In other words, you may have a good grasp on what you want your target market to search for, but wishful thinking - or in this case, wishful content marketing - doesn't translate well in metrics. You need to follow the organic paths already tread by your ideal prospects, but how can you make that happen when you're trying to woo them in the first place? It's easy with a little reverse-engineering and a lot of conscious content.

