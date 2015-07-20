22
When you have a target audience in mind, you will be able to connect with them more effectively. These are the people that you should really know – how they think, how they behave, how they feel, how they grow and change through time. And when you consolidate all this information together, you would have the answer on how to market your products and services to them in the right way and through the best channels.

Focusing on a specific group helps you to zero in on your strengths and develop your expertise. Why is it always wiser to be a master in your niche, rather to be a jack-of-all-trades?




