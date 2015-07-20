How To Find and Thrive In Your Niche To Grow Your BusinessPosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on February 4, 2017 7:54 pm
When you have a target audience in mind, you will be able to connect with them more effectively. These are the people that you should really know – how they think, how they behave, how they feel, how they grow and change through time. And when you consolidate all this information together, you would have the answer on how to market your products and services to them in the right way and through the best channels.
Focusing on a specific group helps you to zero in on your strengths and develop your expertise. Why is it always wiser to be a master in your niche, rather to be a jack-of-all-trades?
Focusing on a specific group helps you to zero in on your strengths and develop your expertise. Why is it always wiser to be a master in your niche, rather to be a jack-of-all-trades?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag
Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments