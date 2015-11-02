You don’t need to be perfect, but you do need to know the basics. If you don’t, you will likely get your guest post pitch rejected before you even get a chance to showcase your expertise. You will also need to nail your presentation once you have a pitch accepted. Getting accepted to post an article and then not delivering quality is worse than having a crappy guest post pitch.



If you want to be successful at guest blogging, here are four things you need to stop doing immediately.

