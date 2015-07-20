How to Define and Create Your Brand VoicePosted by johnwho under Online Marketing
From http://cjgdigitalmarketing.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on January 18, 2017 10:12 am
Creating and defining your voice is a process of selecting a set of traits that comprise an identity, and then communicating in a way that expresses and prioritizes those traits. How can your business find its very own brand voice? Here are some steps and tips that can help you:
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Gottlieb @FrugalEntrepren Schools Businesses with Real Life Experience
While most other high school kids were simply worried about passing math and physics or finding a job for the summer, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
3 hours ago
2 hours 1 minute ago