17
Vote
1 Comment
Create Video Tutorials with Movavi Screen Capture

Video is really crucial today in generating traffic and leads via social media and SEO. Therefore I thought I’d share a quick great way to do some for your blog or small business today. Being able to create video tutorials can really help your small business blogging this year.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

Lisa: I will mention this tool to my webmaker and see if he has used it.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Nick Stamoulis @NickStamoulis Has the Solution

Nick Stamoulis has the solution for getting your business noticed. With 12 years experience, Stamoulis is founder and … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop