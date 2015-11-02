Digital content for your business and website demands more today than ever before. Taking your content higher means starting with the relevant core material. Next comes sculpting information, even the mundane, into a viable and vivacious piece of work.

A piece of work worth consuming, sharing, and if you’re lucky, (or skilled, perhaps) even gets talked about. Ahhh, reaching the holy grail of the ever elusive and ever important level called engagement. According to seeker of all website data, Andy Crestodina from Orbit Media, user interaction signals are very important.

