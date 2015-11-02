18
By definition, digital marketing is a brand or product promotion using different types of electronic media, and methods and channels that allow organizations to do real time analysis of marketing campaigns and quickly know what campaigns work. In the early days, digital marketers rely on computers connected to the Internet. Now there are more avenues to explore and utilize, including digital radio channels and television, electronic billboards, podcasts, mobile apps, mobile SMS and wireless text messaging.




Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

This is an important issue for forward thinking organizations for the future.
