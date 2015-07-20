As a marketer, if you were to hear the phrase "140 characters," chances are you already know the platform that phrase is referencing. The truncated - some might even say stunted - constraints of Twitter have forced a level of brevity that today's marketers have embraced as the norm. Paragraphs-long Facebook posts are mercilessly slashed, hiding the bulk of content behind a "read more" prompt that serves as an orchestral swell nudging long-winded Oscar winners off the stage. Viral-hungry gifs loop a few seconds of video endlessly, and Instagram snaps encapsulate an entire brand message into a heavily-filtered blink of an image. Ours is an age of digitally-hastened short attention spans, down to 8 seconds from 12 in the last 17 years alone, according to the New York Times. For B2B marketing, that means that a one-liner might very well be the most important thing you'll ever craft.

